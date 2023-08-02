BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Baptized into darkness - Abortion's links to Satanism | Former High Wizard Zachary King
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 08/02/2023

John-Henry Westen


August 1, 2023


Zachary King, former High Wizard of The Church of Satan, reached the depths of Satanism and its abortion-soaked pit after being lured away by magic as a child. King was so lost that he considered himself 'baptized into darkness' and even got involved with multiple ritualistic abortions. After an incredible faith journey, King converted to the Catholic Church, abandoned abortion and the Culture of Death, and embraced the pro-life movement. King has launched All Saints Ministry, empowering others to accept Christ and become pro-life. Zachary King explains his incredible journey from sinner to saint in this two-part installment detailing King's road to Satanism, his experiences with magic, and the dark links between abortion and the occult — all to be rescued by Jesus and Mary in the end.


To support King and his Catholic pro-life ministry that focuses on shuttering abortion mills and preventing occultic influences, visit: https://www.lifefunder.com/zachary


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


 HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33wj1v-baptized-into-darkness-abortions-links-to-satanism-former-high-wizard-zacha.html

Keywords
magicjesuschristianoccultabortioncatholicpro-lifechurch of satanmaryculture of deathrescuedzachary kingjohn-henry westenbaptized into darknesshigh wizardroad to satanism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy