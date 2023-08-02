Baptized into darkness - Abortion's links to Satanism | Former High Wizard Zachary King

John-Henry Westen





August 1, 2023





Zachary King, former High Wizard of The Church of Satan, reached the depths of Satanism and its abortion-soaked pit after being lured away by magic as a child. King was so lost that he considered himself 'baptized into darkness' and even got involved with multiple ritualistic abortions. After an incredible faith journey, King converted to the Catholic Church, abandoned abortion and the Culture of Death, and embraced the pro-life movement. King has launched All Saints Ministry, empowering others to accept Christ and become pro-life. Zachary King explains his incredible journey from sinner to saint in this two-part installment detailing King's road to Satanism, his experiences with magic, and the dark links between abortion and the occult — all to be rescued by Jesus and Mary in the end.





To support King and his Catholic pro-life ministry that focuses on shuttering abortion mills and preventing occultic influences, visit: https://www.lifefunder.com/zachary





LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/





Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33wj1v-baptized-into-darkness-abortions-links-to-satanism-former-high-wizard-zacha.html