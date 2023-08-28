(MIRRORED VIDEO) SEX TRAFFICKING AT KAUAI - OPRAH AND ZUCKER ARE IN ON IT - FIRST HAND ACCOUNT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bNOGBGABRXCt/

DISCLAIMER....We can not veriify this persons story but undoubtedly it is partially, if not entirely true. The Hawaiian Islands appear to be a hub of Child Sacrifice to Molech who Maui the false Pacific god may also require child sacrifice and Sex Trafficking of infants and children. All false gods are Satan folks.

THE MAUI MEGA RITUAL IS A CONTINUING, UNFOLDING STORY WITH NOW A WALL BUILT AROUND THE PERIMETER OF LAHAINA THIS PAST WEEK ( AUGUST 25 2023), CUTTING OFF ALL BUT THE FBI AKA CIA FROM ENTERING... THIS IS A MAJOR BLACK PSYCHOLOGICAL PSYOP WITH RAMIFICATIONS FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD IN CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS ON AN INTERNATIONAL SCALE .

This Satanic Human Sacrificial Ritual on Maui - Hawaii, is Pearl Harbour / 9/11 2.0 Ritual. Wake up folks, this one is important.

Maui - Hawaii will be the world's first AI Island Prison, and has ritually sacrificed by fire, and or trafficked all the 2,000 PLUS MISSING CHILDREN.

This is a MASSIVE ritual also including a land grab of some of the world's most pristine and expensive indigenous lands.

This Satanic exercise is dedicated to Satan, by his soul-less, cruel, ruthless, elite followers, and they are now exercising the most blatant WEAPONISED WEATHER ATTACKS (Direct Energy Weapons D.E.W) worldwide (REVELATION 11:18 KJV) - for the complete destruction of the world's most pristine areas to be REBUILT (BBB = Build Back Better) as 15 MINUTE CITIES... AS NWO PRISONS.

Maui is a false god of the Pacific Islands, who is as Promethius, who gave fire to man.

WAKE UP, PLEASE GET JESUS IN YOUR LIFE ASAP FRIENDS

Repent and believe the gospel

JESUS LOVES YOU

(KJV)

REVELATION 11:18

18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.

(KJV)

LEVITICUS 18:21

Only JESUS gives us Spiritual armour for this spiritual war for our souls -



(KJV)

EPHESIANS 6:10-18



