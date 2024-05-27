© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p35y4irf9d5
Wolves and Finance" discusses Mr. Miles Guo's trial in New York. I believe that Mr. Miles Guo is innocent. First, investors did not complain. Second, the money was not lost. Third, Mr. Miles Guo delivered the results!
《狼与金融》谈郭文贵先生在纽约的开庭审理：有三个原因使我相信郭文贵先生是无辜的，第一，投资者没有抱怨 第二，钱没有丢失 第三，郭文贵先生实现了承诺！