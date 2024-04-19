Pets in Love





Apr 19, 2024





Stop Saving Me! Poor Dog Tearfully Begs For A Last Favor to End His Life





They know they just threw hot water on him, drove him because he smelled bad, and people said it as if it were funny. Is it normal ?

"They knew we had been searching for a while, and I prayed to God, please take him out of where he is, help us find him, and on the next corner, he was standing there, weak, without desire, hot, already waiting for his moment to leave. The rescuers came close to him and with a gentle hand, they had him and rushed him to the vet clinic. The situation was delicate. He was burned by hot water, the wounds were so serious. The doctor gave him painkillers because he is in a lot of pain. He was hypothermic, he has several burns on one side of his body, and he has many ticks too. Apart from that, he has skin problems. After a treatment, he was able to sleep





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gikYtjSc9Vs