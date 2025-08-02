Full Alex Jones Vs Nick Fuentes Debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Infowars founder Alex Jones debated conservative influencer Nick Fuentes about whether or not Americans should continue supporting President Donald Trump, weighing between his administration’s multitude of victories and some of its downfalls.
In the beginning of the conversation, Fuentes argued Trump is pissing off the Deep State and that they’ll come after key members of the MAGA movement when they regain power if POTUS fails to hold them accountable.