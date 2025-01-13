BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mel Gibson Says Big Pharma Want Him Dead For Exposing Turbo Cancer Cure
Once celebrated as a Nobel Prize-winning anti-parasitic, Ivermectin was demonized by the government and mainstream media during the Covid pandemic. Why the sudden smear campaign? Because this unassuming drug poses a direct threat to the trillion-dollar profits tied to the alarming rise in ‘turbo cancers’ linked to the vaccines.

And the truth is getting harder to silence. Even Hollywood icon Mel Gibson has witnessed it firsthand. Three of his closest vaccinated friends were diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in recent years.

But instead of relying on mainstream solutions, they dared to try something different—and the results have been nothing short of remarkable.

This is crucial information, and it’s vital that everyone understands the game the elite are playing so they can’t cause any more damage to our health.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
cancerbig pharmamark zuckerbergjoe rogancancer curemel gibsonivermectinturbo cancer
