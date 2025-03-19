BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BREAKING: JFK FILES RELEASED! - Is Israel Mentioned? - Is This The Latest Psyop? - Let's Find Out!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
250 views • 6 months ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the release of the so-called "JFK Files" as Trump claims total transparency and no reactions.


If people wish to believe that there were no reactions, that's for them to live in a fantasy world but it's obvious that Israel was directly involved in the assassination alongside the CIA and the mob as their lackeys.


The files released today include 80,000 plus pages, so suffice to say, no one has actually dug through them all yet and keyword searching is almost impossible due to many documents being deteriorated. Obviously based on what has so far been found, many documents that were left out were clearly destroyed.


Still, there are some interesting statements made in the documents that were released but one should ask the question, where are Mossad's documents on the Kennedy Assassination?


In this video, we talk about what we know thus far just an hour after the release as well as the obvious Israel connection that most refuse to acknowledge.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2025

newsciamossadjfk filesjohn f kennedy
