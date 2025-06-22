BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🇮🇷🇮🇱| Iran destroyed the top-secret biological weapons center in Ness Ziona, 20 km from Tel Aviv
487 views • 3 months ago

❗️🇮🇷🇮🇱| Iran destroyed the top-secret biological weapons center in Ness Ziona, 20 km from Tel Aviv

What is this center?

• It is a highly classified military facility involved in biological and chemical weapons, as well as military research.

• The institute is linked to biological warfare and even plots involving assassinations using toxic substances in Iran & elsewhere.

• According to some unofficial reports, this institute is considered part of Israel’s hidden arsenal of unconventional weapons.

Source @Fotros Resistance

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

israeltop-secretbiological weapons centerness ziona
