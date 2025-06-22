© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️🇮🇷🇮🇱| Iran destroyed the top-secret biological weapons center in Ness Ziona, 20 km from Tel Aviv
What is this center?
• It is a highly classified military facility involved in biological and chemical weapons, as well as military research.
• The institute is linked to biological warfare and even plots involving assassinations using toxic substances in Iran & elsewhere.
• According to some unofficial reports, this institute is considered part of Israel’s hidden arsenal of unconventional weapons.
Source @Fotros Resistance
