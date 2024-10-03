BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
My New Kitchen
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
7 months ago

So when we moved into our rental house our kitchen was half gutted and we were waiting for the carpenter to come with the new kitchen cupboards. The guys unloaded the cabinets into the garage and then removed the old upper cabinets and installed the new ones. They are all wood, no particle board at all. They came with the countertop on them already. The man showed up with 2 buckets of tools that they then used the buckets to stand on. I was missing a connector for the stove and the landlord drove me to the hardware store so that we could buy it and then when we came back they hooked up my stove and installed it and then I tested it out.

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV


bitcoincanadiancanadacarpenterel salvadorbukelerental homehagenaars familysalvadoranfamily movingbeautiful countryrenting in el salvadorresidencial bosques de lourdesinstalling kitchen cabinetsmabenew kitchen
