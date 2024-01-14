Grace Gifts are never earned or deserved...it is all GRACE!

2Thess lesson #34; Understanding then living or applying the 40 grace gifts will drive you toward becoming more Christ-like. You are either glorifying GOD in this temporal walk or glorifying yourself which is elevating Satan's agenda. There is no middle ground!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.