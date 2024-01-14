Create New Account
Grace Gifts are never earned or deserved...it is all GRACE!
2Thess lesson #34; Understanding then living or applying the 40 grace gifts will drive you toward becoming more Christ-like. You are either glorifying GOD in this temporal walk or glorifying yourself which is elevating Satan's agenda. There is no middle ground! 

Keywords
godjesus christgracebible studychristianityspiritual warfare

