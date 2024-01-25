Israeli shelling continues at Nasser hospital's main building

Israeli forces are showing no signs of slowing their attacks on Gaza. The main building of Nasser hospital in Khan Younis is among the latest targets.

Troops are surrounding the facility and intense bombing has been taking place around it overnight. Gaza's health ministry says no one has been able to enter or exit the hospital - which was already struggling to treat the wounded. The Red Cross is warning of thousands of preventable deaths - if medical facilities are not protected from indiscriminate assault.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud has the latest from Rafah in southern Gaza.

Mirrored - Al Jazzera

