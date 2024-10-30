BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How To Save You from You
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
28 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 7 months ago

You have two great enemies in this life, Satan and Yourself? This video will teach You how to deal with them both.

Music by Send Rain

In 1Chronicles 4 it is going through the descendants of Judah and then all the sudden it just stops and devotes two verses to a man named Jabez

Jabez was a honorable man, far more than any of his brothers.

 

It also tells us about His name, His Mother endured a painful sorrowful birth bringing Jabez into this world. His name literally means sorrowful.

 

This sorrow means more than pain something else brought sorrow to his mother at his birth?

One day Jabez got tired of the sorrow and called out to God and asked Him for three things?

 

1.            That God would bless him indeed.

 

That word indeed means not just a blessing but a big blessing?

 

2.            That God would enlarge his borders.

 

I think Jabez wanted more land to allow him some space between him and his brothers?

 

3.            That Gods Hand would be on him and keep him from evil, so the evil would not grieve him.

 

I believe Jabez wanted God to protect him from himself, that he would not bring sorrow upon himself as his name implies?

 

I have said the prayer of Jabez many times as it applies to me also, I need God to protect me from me?

Keywords
comedymusicpolicemarriagecounselcounselingcookingcouplecraftsbondage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy