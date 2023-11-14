NOW URGENT - IDF STORMED INSIDE HOSPITAL!!! - GAZA - Evacuation of al-Quds Hospital Reportedly Underway - For days, those Inside the Hospital had No access to Food or Running Water

PRCS says Evacuation of Gaza's al-Quds Hospital Reportedly Underway

Nebal Farsakh, spokeswoman for the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), says the situation inside the al-Quds hospital is “dire, catastrophic”. Farsakh said some 300 people, including medical staff, patients, wounded people, and their families, are currently in the process of evacuating to the south. Those injured will be treated in one of the few operating hospitals there, she told Al Jazeera. They have been “besieged, unable to go out of the hospital and no one can even get inside the hospital,” Farsakh said. For days, those inside al-Quds hospital had no access to food or running water, she added.

BREAKING: Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza:

➡️The Israeli enemy has officially informed us of its intention to raid the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

➡️We warn against committing a massacre at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

➡️We hold the enemy, the international community, and the United States responsible for the safety of medical personnel, the wounded, and displaced individuals at the Shifa Hospital.

Journalists from Shifa report: Tanks have entered the Shifa hospital complex, machine gun and small arms fire can also be heard there.

Al-Shifa Hospital Doctor Muhammad Helles:

If we survive, we will send you photos of the raid by the occupation forces on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

At Shifa Hospital, we will be with our patients until the end.

Al-Shifa Hospital Doctor Muhammad Helles: Sounds of gunfire inside the medical complex

Head of the Department of Burns at Al Shifa Hospital, Ahmad Mikhallalati, speaking to Al Jazeera: We do not know if the Israeli military will kill us or if they just want to terrorize us. #Gaza

🇮🇱⚔️🇵🇸🏥 Palestinian Minister of Health to Al-Arabiya:

The Israeli army entered the offices of the director of Shifa Hospital.

Government Media Office in Gaza:

➡️The Israeli enemy army commits a heinous crime with premeditation and surveillance by targeting Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

➡️The enemy army opens fire inside the hospital despite its knowledge of the presence of approximately 9,000 medical staff, wounded, patients, and displaced individuals inside.

Al Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza reports that the Israeli army has raided Al-Shifa Hospital, simultaneously firing indiscriminately within the hospital corridors.

The correspondent added that the Israeli forces are firing randomly towards windows and sections of Al-Shifa Hospital, coinciding with cutting off all communications from the hospital.



