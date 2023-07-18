P.2 My scorched-earth parsley harvest method MVI_3006-7merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All of my many pots of flat-leaf parsley are self-sown, and producing prodigiously. Due to having little time, I use a cut-the-whole-lot-off-low approach, rather than taking the older outer stalks with their leaves off, which most common method always leaves a centre of uncut stalks. Oh to have more time! Or more hands on deck!