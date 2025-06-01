💣First moments: Train after explosion that caused a bridge to collapse onto a passing train in the Bryansk region of Russia - Sabotage! - part 2

First moments after what is believed to be the explosion that caused a bridge to collapse onto a passing train in the Bryansk region (near the Belarus border, Kiev just to the South, Moscow is NE).

A baby can be heard crying in the video, a 5-6 month old baby in serious condition.

The Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations has reported ongoing rescue operations at the site of the Bryansk railway bridge explosion:“EMERCOM personnel are dismantling the damaged train cars. The primary focus remains on locating and freeing any trapped individuals. All passengers from the affected train are being moved to a safe distance and examined by medical personnel. They will be relocated to a temporary accommodation center. Heavy engineering equipment and cranes have been brought to the site to support the ongoing work,”

Bryansk Bridge Blast Likely Linked to Ukrainian Sabotage Unit Spotted Days Earlier





The explosion that destroyed the railway bridge occurred along the A-240 highway, just 4.5 to 5 kilometers from the location where a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) was spotted on May 21. That encounter led to a firefight involving several Russian security forces.





The area between the village of Subbotovo—where the DRG was detected—and the destroyed bridge is made up of open fields and forests, offering easy passage for a trained unit. It’s likely the group was noticed while retreating after planting the explosives, and after a brief exchange of fire, they managed to slip back toward the border. Via: @infomil_live





Seventeen people, including a child, have been taken to medical facilities in the Bryansk region. According to the Russian Ministry of Health, two of them are in serious condition.

Updated information from the Emergency Ministry confirms 3 dead and 28 injured as a result of the incident.

Around 180 personnel and 60 units of equipment have been deployed in Bryansk region to deal with the aftermath.

The bridge in Russia’s Bryansk region collapsed just seconds before a passenger train was due to pass beneath it.

According to SHOT, the locomotive slammed into the already-fallen overpass, which had carried a two-lane road. The structure crashed onto the tracks at a 45-degree angle, along with a cargo truck that was driving over it. The collision was immediate. The locomotive’s cabin took the brunt of the impact — the train driver and his assistant were killed. The train derailed, and the first carriage was completely crushed.

Bryansk Governor Bogomaz:

“There are fatalities at the scene in the Vygonichsky District. According to preliminary data, seven people died as a result of the railway bridge collapse. Thirty people were injured, including two children. Two of the injured — one of them a child — are in serious condition.

Sixteen teams from emergency medical services and disaster response units were working on site. Buses were also used to transport people to temporary accommodation points. Rescue operations at the scene are ongoing.”



