AFU landing in Terny greeted by artillery | Several became POW

The landing of a group of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pick Up near Terny #ternove settlement was immediately greeted by artillery shells from Russian units of the 144th Division. Drone destroy their car. At least 6 soldiers became prisoners of war including the squad commander of the 2nd company of the 44th Separate Rifle Battalion of AFU.
