Tom Renz | **Best of Tom Renz Replay** Here Is the Proof They Lied About Masks - When Do You Trust a Liar?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We have been lied to more times than I can count, and while our government is lying to us on every topic, from Jan 6 to the elections, to climate change, to CBDC, one of the best illustrations of the lies comes from the COVID realm. Masks, in particular, have always been one of the most profoundly stupid lies in history, and the only thing more shocking than scientists risking their reputations on this stupidity is the fact that so many believed it. #COVID #CBDC #ClimateChange #Elections #J6 #Masks #Truth #Lawfare #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102