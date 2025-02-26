EXCLUSIVE: GARETH ICKE'S AWAKENING! - The Psyops Enslaving Humanity In The USA & UK!

GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Gareth Icke of Ickonic at Anarchapulco 2025 about the blatant psyops that have taken over the minds of the masses from the mainstream perspective as well as the alternative perspective.

Narratives are being built against us and forcing us into cliques that lead down the exact same road. Hundreds of millions of people are succumbing to these narratives. Many of these people think they're fighting the establishment when indeed they're falling into the traps of the establishment.

From Elon Musk the technocrat to Trump's buddy-buddy attitude towards Larry Ellison, Sam Altman and now Mark Zuckerberg, it's clear we're witnessing the controlled demolition of the west and the forceful takeover by the digital tyrants.

Gareth Icke breaks down the psyops as well as talks about his awakening.

While he grew up with David Icke as a father and he was taught to question everything, he also had his own experience that shook his viewpoints while he was a footballer traveling to Israel.





