Ancient Aliens: Secret Extraterrestrial Enclaves Revealed (Season 20) | HISTORY CHANNEL

Ancient Aliens: The DARK PYRAMID in Alaska; MT SHASTA, Secret Extraterrestrial Enclaves Revealed (Season 20)

HISTORY





Could there really be hidden extraterrestrial bases at these landmarks? See more in this compilation from Season 20, Episode 3, "The Top Ten Hidden Alien Bases."





Watch your favorite episodes of Ancient Aliens on The HISTORY Channel website at http://history.com/schedule.





#AncientAliens





Subscribe for more from Ancient Aliens and other great The HISTORY Channel shows:

http://histv.co/SubscribeHistoryYT





Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site:

https://histv.co/AncientAliens



