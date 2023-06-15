© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW TO COMBAT (CALM) BIPOLAR MANIA
32 views • 06/15/2023
This presentation by James Easton, is based on experience with how to deal with a Manic Episode, on how to calm your mania to enable you to get rest and get back to normal. You should seek out a Psychiatrist nonetheless, and avoid a hospitalization if possible.
June 15th 2023, by James Easton
