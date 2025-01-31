💊 Ketamine Therapy: Uses & Benefits 🧠✨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Who can benefit from ketamine therapy? What makes it effective?
👨⚕️ Dr. Erik Fisher (Dr. E), a licensed psychologist & expert in emotional dynamics, explores how ketamine is transforming mental health treatment.
🔬 Research shows ketamine may help with:
💙 Treatment-resistant depression & suicidal thoughts 😞➡️💡
⚡ PTSD & severe anxiety disorders 🌪️➡️🕊️
🚀 Addiction recovery & deep emotional healing 🔄💪
💭 For many, ketamine therapy offers new hope when traditional treatments fall short. Could this be the future of mental health care?
