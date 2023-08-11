© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the "oral fixation" that many so-called Christians have today, and how they focus more on the MOUTH than believing in the blood from the HEART. How could they miss it? Are they saved? How could they be against the BIBLICAL TEACHING of salvation by FAITH, (or by BELIEVING), thinking salvation is instead just an act of the LIPS?