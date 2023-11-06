The Lord Jesus Christ: The Almighty-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-NOV 5 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lord Jesus Christ is Referenced in Revelation As Many Things; Particularly the Lamb of God. All Things Are Through the Lamb As He Is the God's Answer to Mankind. This World Is Being Prepared to Worship the Anti-Christ. Until Jesus Returns to Overcome the Devil, Satan Craves Worship and Can Deceive the World Into Idolizing Him.