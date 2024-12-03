BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5 Things That Go Wrong In Your Digestive System That Leads To Chronic Disease
Healing the Body
Healing the BodyCheckmark Icon
531 followers
2
891 views • 6 months ago

When you have any of these five insults on your digestive system, you will experience chronic conditions in MANY different areas of your body. Learn what they are and what symptoms can be created as a result.

* If you want to fix your digestion or other chronic condition such as autoimmune disease, check out the THRIVE Academy and get a free program consult: https://healingthebody.ca/thrive-academy

* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21

Keywords
natural remediesglyphosategmostressinfectionsleaky gutacid refluxparasitesvirusesibsarthritisautoimmuneeczemapsoriasisgerdsibobiofilmcrohnscolon cancercolon cleansefungalcolitisbacterialbeer bellymold poisoning
