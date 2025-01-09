© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What's the BEST Nut Butter for Your Health? Dr Gundry's Picks! Dr. Gundry is here to tell you about the best almond butters and the amazing benefits they have. Before that he will run through the worst nut butters that you can buy.
Not all nut butters are created equal, and some may be doing more harm than good. You’ve probably heard your whole life that nut butters are healthy, but it’s time to rethink that belief. In this video, I’m breaking down the truth about nut butters and revealing the best and worst options for your health.
Shop on Amazon? Help us out for FREE by clicking on the
links below. We get a small commission at no extra cost to you when you order
on Amazon!
Amazon affiliate link: https://amzn.to/3SCV5X8
Here You Can Get Steven Gundry MD Some interesting books To Find Now:
- The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in "Healthy" Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain (The Plant Paradox, 1)
- The Plant Paradox Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes to Help You Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut, and Live Lectin-Free (The Plant Paradox, 2)
- The Plant Paradox Quick and Easy: The 30-Day Plan to Lose Weight, Feel Great, and Live Lectin-Free (The Plant Paradox, 3)
- The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age (The Plant Paradox, 4)
- The Plant Paradox Family Cookbook: 80 One-Pot Recipes to Nourish Your Family Using Your Instant Pot, Slow Cooker, or Sheet Pan (The Plant Paradox, 5)
- The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone (The Plant Paradox, 6)
- Gut Check: Unleash the Power of Your Microbiome to Reverse Disease and Transform Your Mental, Physical, and Emotional Health (The Plant Paradox, 7)