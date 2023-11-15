Al Shifa hit by Israeli bomb - More than 3,000 people sheltering in hospital - a Surgeon's update - Nov 15, 2023, at 3:00AM

Al Shifa directly hit by Israeli bomb More than 3,000 people sheltering in hospital - Nov 15, 2023, at 3:00AM - Video from Al-Jazeera.

Days of air strikes have crippled Al Shifa which is situated in Gaza city in the north. More than 3,000 patients, medical staff and displaced Palestinians are sheltering in the complex. Dr. Ahmad Mokhallalati, a Surgeon at Al Shifa hospital, joins Al Jazeera for the latest updates.











