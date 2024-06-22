BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Georgia Guidestones that the elites had built says they will take the world's population down to 500 million in perpetual motion with the earth.
210 views • 10 months ago

The Georgia Guidestones that the elites had built says they will take the world's population down to 500 million in perpetual motion with the earth.... So what are you gonna do to bring 8 BILLION people to 500 million. If they succeed  or not maybe 8 billion to 1 billion it's still alot of dead bodies along the way. We gonna be eating and drinking human bodies..... Human bodies will be in the water systems. Why you think they are trying to control water? They have been putting human meat in McDonald's since it's existence. Get ready for the only food supply to be "Soylent Green"

