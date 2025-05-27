Turtling for Cash with Susan Luschas: Full Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 21, 2025 #CashFriday #CashEveryDay
When the Solari Report launched #CashFriday in 2021 (inspired by a suggestion from Mary Holland of Children’s Health Defense) and later broadened it to #CashEveryDay, many of our subscribers took our admonitions about the importance of cash to heart.
One of those was Susan Luschas, PhD, a South Dakota subscriber whose willingness to steadily “turtle for cash”—through actions and pushback at the neighborhood, community, and state levels—has made a huge difference in her state. Susan joins me this week to share the story of how she became a warrior for cash, to describe her state’s impressive legislative victory, and also to reflect on lessons learned along the way.
