Turtling for Cash with Susan Luschas: Full Interview

When the Solari Report launched #CashFriday in 2021 (inspired by a suggestion from Mary Holland of Children’s Health Defense) and later broadened it to #CashEveryDay, many of our subscribers took our admonitions about the importance of cash to heart.





One of those was Susan Luschas, PhD, a South Dakota subscriber whose willingness to steadily “turtle for cash”—through actions and pushback at the neighborhood, community, and state levels—has made a huge difference in her state. Susan joins me this week to share the story of how she became a warrior for cash, to describe her state’s impressive legislative victory, and also to reflect on lessons learned along the way.





Full Report: https://solari.com/turtling-for-cash-...





