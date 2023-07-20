BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
215 views • 07/20/2023

TOS-1A "Solntsepek". Thermobaric shock.

A sea of fire and nothing extra is the TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower system. It should not be confused with the classic multiple rocket launchers, but in fact the TOS is one of the deadliest multiple rocket launchers on the planet. The damage area of one salvo is six soccer fields. But "Solntsepek" destroys the enemy not by fire or fragments, but by a thermobaric blow.

Keywords
russiaflamethrowerthermobarictos-1asolntsepek
