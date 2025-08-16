Alaska Summit Kicks Off | Rick Joyner's Unhinged Prophecy | Trump Takes Over DC | Headlines 8/15/25

Weekly News Report! Trump on his upcoming meeting with Putin: "We're going for a meeting with President Putin in Alaska, and I think it's going to work out very well. And if it doesn't, I'm gonna head back home real fast." Rick Joyner is the "bad pastor" cover-up extraordinar, and this week he did not disappoint, going on an unhinged rant about restoring disgraced IHOP founder Mike Bickle and leaning into known church abuser Bob Jones' mystic prophesies. Lindsay Graham turns preacher and warns America that if "America turns the plug on God will turn the plug on us". Trump is taking over and cleaning up DC & the left goes unhinged. Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/alaska-summit-kicks-off/

*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%