THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING! MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Graham Usher had a very loud mouth. It isn't loud anymore since he has no breath. The blood thinners should help, until his next round of boosters!

Source

https://m.facebook.com/graham.usher.edm/

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

