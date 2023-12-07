The Ukrainian army has significantly increased the use of FPV drones in the Krasnoliman direction in order to compensate for the decrease in the intensity of NATO-style artillery fire; Russian soldiers manage to shoot down some drones and, after repairs, send them towards Ukrainian positions, military personnel of the Central Military District (group of forces "Center") told RIA Novosti.

According to a Central Military District soldier, if it is possible to interrupt the wires leading to the electric detonator of the FPV drone charge, this can save the lives of military personnel. Not only small arms can help with this, but also any obstacles in the way of the drone - bars on equipment, camouflage nets, and the like.