Michelle Obama admits she’s ‘terrified’ about US election

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has opened about her concerns over the looming presidential election.
Ms Obama revealed she is worried Americans take “democracy for granted” during an episode of Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ podcast.
“I am terrified about what could possibly happen, because our leaders matter,” Obama said.
She went on to argue “we cannot take this democracy for granted, and sometimes I worry that we do”.
The former First Lady also revealed she holds concerns over wars in various regions and the future of artificial intelligence.
