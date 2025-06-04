"Kari's Story of Abuse in Marriage" - from Focus on the Family

From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hO_YGtYs2zA. "Kari Trent Stageberg suffered in an abusive relationship. Her story of domestic violence is not uncommon. She tells of her struggles, thought processes and emotions as she was dealing with an abusive husband.

Abuse isn't just punching or slapping. Kari talks about various types of physical abuse but also touches on verbal and emotional abuse." For more resources, see https://www.focusonthefamily.com/.


