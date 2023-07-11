Biden DOJ Indicts Whistleblower who has goods on Biden Crime Family | Timcast reacts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
WTF 🔥🔥🔥🔥 PEOPLE WAKE UP!!
Biden DOJ Indicts Whistleblower Gal Luft Days After He Releases Video Detailing Criminal Allegations Against Biden Crime Family
Timcast and Natalie Winters react to the news that the DOJ has announced multiple indictments against the whistleblower who alleged Biden received payments from CCP-affiliated individuals.
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1678558252248752129?s=20