CALGARY MAYOR JOYTI GHONDEK WRITES A LAW PROTECTING PEDOPHILES STOPPING PROTESTS AGAINST DRAG QUEEN
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
17 views • 05/14/2023

The mayor of Calgary, Joyti Ghondek has a son who is confused. Instead of getting her son the help he needs, she instead sides with the radical leftist pedophiles and writes a law preventing protesting DRAG QUEEN STORY TIME.

Completely unconstitutional - Completely illegal, but she does not care, and seemingly, nor do Calgarians.

Kevin J. Johnston, Canada's number 1 podcaster talks with Elle Sophia Rosetti, a post-op and conservative social commentator who is against the radical LGBTQ+ cult.

This short series of videos is to show the world that the left is WRONG and the right is CORRECT.

The left is rude, crass, vulgar, and violent and now they are killers.

What is the goal of the radical LBGTQ+ terrorists and cultists?

A REAL Trans Woman answers!

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show every Tuesday at 9PM EST - LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca

Watch Elle LIVE on https://www.facebook.com/ellesophia.rosetti.7

newspoliticsmayorcalgarydrag queen storytimeprotecting pedphilesstopping protests
