(D) US Senator threatens China & India with 'bone crushing sanctions' over Russian oil imports

Known for falsely claiming he served in Vietnam, Blumenthal is now trying to flex his geopolitical muscles.

Cynthia... This was (R) Lindsay Grayham's bill. I expect Monday, that Trump will impose up to a 500% tariff on countries that purchase Russian fuel products. As a stupid attempt to end the Ukraine war, shake up BRICS, or as a goal to ruin Russia financially. What might happen? It's total stupidity. WW2 began over similar tariffs and tactics put on Japan.