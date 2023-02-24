Harnwell: UN Security Council to vote on inquiry into Biden Regime’s covert Nord Stream sabotage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaker McCarthy — I have a great idea for you. Please impanel a formal House Inquiry into Seymour Hersh’s research identifying the Biden Regime’s responsibility sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines — and then subpoena “President” Biden (and Victoria Nuland) to give testimony under oath.
If they should subsequently be proven to have lied, add that to FJB’s Articles of Impeachment — and get Nuland fired.