Why Circumcise Newborn Males Under the New Covenant?

My commentary on the 2024 Tazria torah portion.
Videos cited:
Galatians Unearthed - 21 Part Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5GFjt-L8rquIrRIhY0b12f
Bible verses covered:
Leviticus 12:1-3
Exodus 12:48-49
Genesis 17:10-14
Acts 2:2-4; 10:44-46; 15:8-9
Colossians 2:11
