Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 7, 2023 - Financial Armageddon edition + Ed Dowd's analysis of VACCINE economic damage

0:00 Intro

1:18 Headlines

21:55 Interview with Ed Dowd

1:00:17 Interview with Susan Swift





- Financial Armageddon approaches as Fed faces impossible choice

- 3 Congressmen introduce GOLD STANDARD bill to shore up the US dollar

- JP Morgan controls 53% of the paper markets for gold and silver

- Walmart to push AUTOMATION (robots replacing humans) across 65% of stores

- Interview with Ed Dowd about the harsh economic damage caused by covid vaccines

- Ed's take on de-dollarization, bank failures, Fed rates and unemployment

- Why the Fed may be grossly MISCALCULATING regarding inflation and the labor pool

- Interview with Susan Swift from the Right to Life League on the #ABORTION cartels

- Why abortion pills are CHEMICAL abortions

- The truth about aborted babies being spread onto food farms as nitrogen "fertilizer"

- Americans are quite literally eating food grown on fields laced with dead human babies

- National CANNIBALISM is an affront to LIFE and God





