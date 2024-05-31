Scouts from the 2nd AK dropped a POM-2 anti-personnel Mine with Threads - When Ukrainians returned from rotation at night, they didn’t notice anything and blew themselves up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scouts from the 2nd AK dropped a POM-2 anti-personnel mine on the positions of the Ukrainian militants. When they returned from rotation at night, they didn’t notice anything and blew themselves up.
During deployment, the mine releases 4 threads, each 10 meters long, in different directions. When they hit, an explosion occurs in the warhead, which is filled with ready-made submunitions.