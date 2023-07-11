© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/10/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Mr. Miles Guo knows how to disintegrate the CCP peacefully without firing a single shot. The US is now acting like a third-world leader, while Papa Xi is acting like the ruler of the entire globe. This is very disturbing!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods
7/10/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】郭文贵先生知道如何不费一枪一弹和平地瓦解中共；现在的美国像一个第三世界的领导者，而 “习大大” 却表现得像世界霸主。这令人非常不安！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据