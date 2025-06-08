BREACHES IN STANDARD OF CARE ⚕ IN THE CASE OF THE MURDER OF GRACE SCHARA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DeprogrammingWithGracesDad - Expert Testimony today from Dr. Gilbert Berdine regarding his findings on the “Breaches In Standard of Care” with regard to Grace Schara. (Captions and images have been added for hearing impaired)
#hospitalprotocol #justice4amazinggrace
Source: https://x.com/GraceEmilysDad/status/1931038049129189442
https://www.audible.com/podcast/Amazing-Grace-A-Familys-Fight-for-Medical-Justice-with-Scott-Schara-Mysteries-Mayhem-Merlot/B0DJKMPDGH
https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2025/06/03/trial-begins-against-ascension-hospital-in-appleton-over-grace-scharas-death/84011373007/
https://www.westernslopenow.com/business/press-releases/cision/20230412DE68490/schara-family-officially-files-lawsuit-against-catholic-hospital-and-medical-personnel-for-death-of-special-needs-daughter/
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/grace-schara-wrongful-death-jury-trial/grace-schara-wrongful-death-jury-trial/