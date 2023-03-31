Russia to NATO: Bring body bags for troops if they enter Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two
things are happening simultaneously at rapid speed. Number 1: the implosion of
American society. Number 2: The mad rush to begin a nuclear war with Russia.
Lunacy is reigning supreme among America’s ruling class. The elite are taking
all of us over a steep cliff into a dark abyss. We have reach the critical time
that real men must take action to save the country from total destruction. Look
at what we experienced this week. An armed transvestite murdered 3 innocent
children and 3 adults in a Christian church school, and the indictment of a
former president. The communist takedown of the USA is in full gear and
receiving little resistance and pushback. While the men of America refuse to
pull together to confront this evil sex cult regime, it may be the Russian
Federation that puts us out of our misery. World War III’s use of nuclear war
is dangerously close today. We may be a month or two away from destruction.
Let’s start with NATO’s lunatic march to a nuclear winter.
