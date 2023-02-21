02.21.23 Gas Station Grabs: Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout 4.75/5

* Sancho Approved ! The little pirate likes this one lol

This turned out to be a nice surprise. I've done some left hand stuff before and to be honest they never really turned my head but this a solid brew.

Running 6.0 for the ABV 25 for the IBUs the SRM is best guessed as an inky 92 (lovibond). When they say silky this is what you will think of after trying one. It coats the mouth in a sheen of flavor. Not the most complex flavor progression but tasty none the less.

I really enjoyed this brew and the 2 that followed ;)

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.