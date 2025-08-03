BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UAE conducts 60th airdrop to Gaza, amid famine conditions - a rare beautiful smile found in Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 month ago

UAE conducts 60th airdrop to Gaza

Amid famine conditions, the UAE delivered 22 medical trucks in coordination with the WHO.

According to local media, the total amount of aid airdropped via "Birds of Goodness" operations reached 3,807 tons.

Adding:

The silent takeover: How Israel is reshaping the Middle East

Whether through war or peace, Israel seems hell-bent on annexing territory across the Middle East in a bid to create the fabled Greater Israel from biblical times.

In order to achieve this goal, the Israeli leadership adopts a two-pronged approach, The Cradle suggests:

🔴 When it can get away with it, Israel uses force to seize the land it desires. Portions of Syria and Lebanon were seized when opportunity presents itself, and now there is talk about partial or perhaps complete annexation of the Gaza Strip.

🔴 When brute force is not an option, ‘normalization’ comes into play. Deepening ties with the Arab states under the auspices of the Abraham Accords, Israel spreads its influence across the region, “linking the occupation state to the Persian Gulf” via trade deals.

🔴 Meanwhile, illegal Israeli settlements are being rapidly constructed on Palestinian lands in a desperate bid to prevent the emergence of a Palestinian state. 

🔴 These settlements are placed strategically to “fragment the occupied West Bank into isolated Palestinian enclaves” while at the same time “avoiding the international fallout of formal annexation.”

No matter what rhetoric the powers that be in Israel adopt at any given time, their goals apparently remain the same: conquest and subjugation.

TRUMP BETRAYS YOUNG AMERICANS BY FUELING WARS — MTG

Marjorie Taylor Greene sounds alarm as GOP loses young voters over endless foreign wars:

"Funding, fueling, and ultimately fighting Russia in Ukraine would be a complete betrayal to the majority of Americans who want nothing to do with paying to murder people in some foreign land... The same scenario goes for Israel."


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
