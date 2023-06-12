The future of the United States? In South Africa the power is off between 6 and 13 hours per day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
June 11, 2023
The corruption, stupidity and APATHY we are facing here in the United States could take us down this same path. Criminals in charge screw things up. Guaranteed.
If you destroy the white people and the white culture in this country, we will arrive at this same destination that South Africa has already reached.
Source: serpentza on YouTube
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/apeIWsTVOP2T/