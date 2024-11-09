Leaving St. Kitts In A Hurry | What motivated Sister Collins to move to St. Maarten with her family?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this touching episode of Let's Talk, we hear from Sister Collins about her heartfelt journey of moving to St. Martin to keep her family together. She shares her story of the sacrifices she made, including giving up her job and adjusting to a new life, all for the sake of her children's upbringing with both parents around. She also recounts the emotional and challenging times, especially with her youngest son's illness, and how they found joy and faith through it all. Sister Collins' story is a testament to love, faith, and resilience.
00:00 Introduction to Sister Collins' Testimony
00:13 The Decision to Move to St. Martin
03:15 Adjusting to Life in St. Martin
04:56 Joining the Good News Baptist Church
07:55 Challenges and God's Guidance
08:18 Junior's Story: A Joyful Angel
11:34 Reflections and Faith