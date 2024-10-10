BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AURORA CHANTE
SALVATORIO
SALVATORIO
AURORA CHANTE


Aurora Chante Aurora Chante

Merci beaucoup Mademoiselle si vous plait

The words fall from her lips at the dawn of the day

In the wisdom of love her poetry arrayed

Radiant with light she sings Allez !

She illuminates the world with song 

The sparkling the shimmering Aurora Chante


In the ivory tower of her love

Adorned in diamonds and silk

She dines on dainties delicious

Made of honey and milk

Then sleeps on a pillow of gold

Underneath a velvet quilt

And dreams  in satin of the ruby heart

By which her chalice is filled


Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024

