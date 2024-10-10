AURORA CHANTE





Merci beaucoup Mademoiselle si vous plait

The words fall from her lips at the dawn of the day

In the wisdom of love her poetry arrayed

Radiant with light she sings Allez !

She illuminates the world with song

The sparkling the shimmering Aurora Chante





In the ivory tower of her love

Adorned in diamonds and silk

She dines on dainties delicious

Made of honey and milk

Then sleeps on a pillow of gold

Underneath a velvet quilt

And dreams in satin of the ruby heart

By which her chalice is filled





Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024