AURORA CHANTE
Merci beaucoup Mademoiselle si vous plait
The words fall from her lips at the dawn of the day
In the wisdom of love her poetry arrayed
Radiant with light she sings Allez !
She illuminates the world with song
The sparkling the shimmering Aurora Chante
In the ivory tower of her love
Adorned in diamonds and silk
She dines on dainties delicious
Made of honey and milk
Then sleeps on a pillow of gold
Underneath a velvet quilt
And dreams in satin of the ruby heart
By which her chalice is filled
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024