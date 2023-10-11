Emergency Alert System routing metrics from your ISP to you

Pirate Pete





They are turning humans into 5G-6G-7G antennas and servers/routers with each jab.

This is the 2030 Agenda ultimate goal: to be able to track & trace down to the cellular level and transmit data through our DNA in real time to control nano-robotics inside of us... I.E:

A.I. Personal "Healthcare"/ "Precision Healthcare" done in your smart home with Biosensors all around you and inside of you! This has been in the works for a very long time.





