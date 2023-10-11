BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Emergency Alert System routing metrics from your ISP to you
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
491 views • 10/11/2023

Pirate Pete


Oct 11, 2023


mirrored from Rumble

Nonvaxer420 channel

He got this from Odysee

Psinergy channel (Sabrina Wallace's channel)

They are turning humans into 5G-6G-7G antennas and servers/routers with each jab.

This is the 2030 Agenda ultimate goal: to be able to track & trace down to the cellular level and transmit data through our DNA in real time to control nano-robotics inside of us... I.E:

A.I. Personal "Healthcare"/ "Precision Healthcare" done in your smart home with Biosensors all around you and inside of you! This has been in the works for a very long time.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0vHIfPQeXndS/

Keywords
humanityagenda 2030nanotechnologytranshumanismispjabalert systemmetricsantennastrack and traceebsemergency broadcast systempirate pete
